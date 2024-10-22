In the judgment, the court acknowledged the DA’s concerns, stating that the party had rightfully raised questions about the blurred lines between state functions and political campaigning, especially in the run-up to elections.”
Court absolves Cyril of electioneering charge
Address on TV ‘was legitimate communication to the public’
President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address two days before the elections was a legitimate tool of communication and not an abuse of power nor disguised electioneering, said the electoral court as it dismissed the DA's application.
On Monday, the court dismissed an application filed by the DA which revolved around allegations that Ramaphosa had misused his position to influence the 2024 national elections.
The DA claimed that Ramaphosa's televised address was politically motivated as it highlighted the achievements of the ANC in a bid to garner votes ahead of the elections.
However, the court ruled on Monday that "the address was neither disguised electioneering nor a misuse of public funds, but a legitimate communication to the public."
"We therefore conclude that there was no misuse of public funds for purposes of a political campaign..."
The DA had in its application argued that the address had violated both the Electoral Code and the Electoral Act, which strictly prohibit the use of public office or state resources (public funds) for political campaigning.
The party said Ramaphosa’s speech, delivered just before the elections, was a blatant attempt to influence the outcome by presenting the ANC government’s achievements in a positive light.
They accused the president of using his public office for political purposes and engaging in unfair, illegal manipulation of the public through a taxpayer-funded platform.
However, the court found that there was no use of public funds, stating; "moreover, and as already alluded to above, applying a proper, constitutional interpretation of these prohibitions in question, the president’s address, when accorded the meaning that an ordinary, reasonable observer would have attributed to it, did not constitute a misuse of public funds for purposes of a political campaign."
The DA maintained that by airing the presidential address, Ramaphosa had crossed the line into political campaigning, exploiting his platform as the head of state to give the ANC an unfair advantage.
In the judgment, the court acknowledged the DA’s concerns, stating that the party had rightfully raised questions about the blurred lines between state functions and political campaigning, especially in the run-up to elections.”
However, the court concluded that the DA failed to provide concrete evidence to support the claim that the president’s speech had directly impacted the election results or unfairly influenced voters.
The ANC and Ramaphosa, on the other hand, contested the DA’s allegations.
They argued that Ramaphosa's address was made in his capacity as the head of state, not as a representative of the ANC.
They said the address was focused on national concerns, the state of democracy in South Africa, and the importance of voter participation. They argued that the speech was consistent with the president's constitutional duties to inform and guide the nation during important moments like elections.
They further emphasised that the speech did not promote any political party but instead sought to encourage all South Africans to vote, ensuring that democracy functioned effectively.
In its judgment, the court said: "We disagree with the submission by the DA that the speech was disguised as electioneering or elections campaign. Electioneering involves taking action and campaigning to be elected to a political position. The president did none of this."
The court also pointed out that the timing of the speech, though close to the election, did not provide sufficient grounds to assume it was intended to serve political purposes.
“The president used his power to address the nation for a legitimate purpose that supported, rather than undermined, a free and fair election. In our view, there is no evidence before us that the president’s address influenced a single voter,” read the judgment.
Ultimately, the court dismissed the DA’s application with no cost order, acknowledging that while their DA’s concerns were legitimate, they were not supported by sufficient proof of electoral manipulation or violations of the law.
