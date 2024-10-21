News

WATCH LIVE | Joslin Smith suspects back in court

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2024 - 10:28

Four suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith are on Monday appearing in the Vredenburg magistrate's court.

Mother and co-accused in court over disappearance of Joslin Smith

Four suspects linked to the disappearance nearly five months ago of a six-year-old child on the Cape west coast appeared in the Vredenburg ...
Joshlin Smith case: Woman walks free after charges against her dropped

One of four accused in the case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith was released from custody on Wednesday after the state dropped charges against ...
Mystery of missing teen as search for Joslin continues

A 13-year-old Gauteng girl who had just started grade 8 had only gone to school three days before she went missing in January.
