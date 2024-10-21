“Please note that all subcontractors working on this project are from Pretoria and we do not have any other work to subcontract. These people are putting our employees in danger as we are not sure whether they are armed or not. We are therefore requesting TUT to beef up security on this building to ensure that our workforce is safe to continue executing their work. If not, we may have to approach the nearest police station to open a case,” wrote Taruvinga.
In their response, the university said they had instructed their head of security to deploy extra security.
When Sowetan reached out to the university’s spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe, he said they were aware of two groups of people who had gone to the site.
“We have and will continue to refer all extortion and violent threats to the SAPS,” said Tshisikhawe. However, she did not respond when asked if they had reported Thokwana to the police.
During his meeting with the university and the contractor three weeks ago, Thokwana threatened that he was well-known politically in Tshwane and could use his influence to shut the TUT project down if his needs were not met.
A browse on his several social media accounts shows Thokwana to be a political flip-flopper. In 2013 he posted several pictures of himself in DA regalia and by 2019 he had switched to the ANCYL.
Tshwane extortionist's criminal past
Thokwana convicted of armed robbery in 2003
Image: FACEBOOK
Eric Thokwana, the business extortionist of Tshwane CBD, is a convicted criminal who once held a woman at gunpoint and robbed her of R100.
This emerged during Sowetan’s investigation into Thokwana’s extortion reign of terror in the capital in which workers at several construction sites are targeted, intimidated and threatened for a “protection fee”.
The Sowetan can reveal that Thokwana, 38, was in 2003 convicted and sentenced to 12 months, which was suspended for five years by the Vaalbank magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga, about 100km northeast of Pretoria.
His conviction emanates from an armed robbery that he and an accomplice committed on April 27 2003 when he was 17 years old.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdluli Thokwana the incident took place in Bloedfontein. “They pointed their victim with a knife and a gun and took her necklace, earrings, R100 and her bicycle and they ran into the bush. The incident happened around 3pm on Freedom Day and it seems like there were two culprits involved. They were both convicted and got suspended sentences,” said Mdluli.
Image: FACEBOOK
Sowetan also learnt that two construction companies were granted a protection order against Thokwana by the Pretoria High Court in 2020. This after he intimidated their workers and sought to be their community liaison officer and be paid for it.
Sowetan became aware of Thokwana two weeks ago after we learnt that he had been attempting to solicit a R12,500 protection fee from a contractor hired to renovate the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Nana Sita Street. Sowetan has audio clips where Thokwana can be heard telling the contractor “I was suggesting every month they pay R12,500. It’s just three months [project]. It’s nothing.”
However, when Sowetan confronted him with this information, Thokwana denied ever attempting to extort the contractor or the university.
Sowetan has also seen an email sent by the contractor Petmore Taruvinga to the university’s management alerting them of unknown people who have visited the construction site eight times demanding to be subcontracted.
