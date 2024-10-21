MEC appeals to liquor outlets to reduce noise during matric exams

Limpopo MEC for tourism has requested taverns to reduce noise levels to allow matric pupils to study peacefully for their final year exams.
Tshitereke Matibe, the MEC for economic development, environment and tourism issued a statement on Sunday pleading with the liquor industry to do their part in ensuring that pupils, who are starting their exams on Monday, have a peaceful environment to study.
Matibe said his department, together with the Limpopo Liquor Board, with the help of parents and the police, will be keeping a keen eye on liquor outlets to see that learners are not disturbed.
“By virtue of being located in the middle of communities where schools and homes are, and where learners across the province are studying, the responsibility rests on shebeens and other liquor outlets to make sure that they do not make noise for learners during this vital time of the year,” said Matibe.
He reminded the liquor license holders that their customers also remain their responsibility, and should as such ensure that they do not disturb the peace.
“Complains about liquor outlet noise from community members and schools will not be taken lightly,” he said.
