SowetanLIVE
Man appears in court for raping his two minor children
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his two daughters while their mother was either watching TV in another room or sleeping.
The matter only became public after the children's older sister, who was seemingly aware of the rapes, confided in a friend at school. The friend then told the teacher and the police were informed.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the two children aged between six and10 years old suffered the ordeal from last year.
“This was until the matter was picked up at school where their 13-year-old sister is learning. Whether he continuously raped them or how many times they were raped, we cannot say at this time it is still under investigation,” said Mdhluli.
He said after the older sister shared the news with her friend who reported it to the teacher, an investigation was opened.
“After the school authorities learnt about the abuse, the department of social development was activated, and in turn, the matter was reported to the police.
“A preliminary investigation was conducted, and the children were taken to a medical facility for further investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of the biological father of the children on Saturday, October 19,” said Mdhluli.
Regarding where the children's mother was at the time of the rapes, Mdhluli said: “She was either sleeping or watching television during the commission of the crime. All the three girls and a boy were removed from their parental house and are now sheltered at a place of safety,” he said.
The father appeared before the Nkomazi magistrate’s court in Malelane today.
SowetanLIVE
