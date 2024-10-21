47 arrested Ethiopians came to SA for jobs – cops

W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela from the Hawks said some of those who have been interviewed have indicated that they willingly came to SA for job opportunities, and they’ve been here for a couple of weeks to two months.
“Their ages are 20 years and older. While interviews are continuing, we can confirm that all 47 will be charged with contravention of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002,” she said.
Mavimbela said the owner of the house is still being sought by police.
A neighbour who asked not to be named said the house was on sale earlier this year and was sold around July.
“We all have high walls and everybody keeps to themselves, and we didn’t know who our new neighbours are,” said the woman
“We were on the patio and we had the TV on, and we heard a person scream and my husband got up and wanted to check what was happening. My husband ran over and then he said there was a guy who jumped her wall,” the woman said.
She said that the new owners of the house had been seen installing burglar bars around the house and even fixed the gate to make it more secure.
Another neighbour said he was still shaken by the incident, as this was happening under their nose.
The man said he was in the bathroom when he heard a noise coming from outside.
“It sounded as if someone was fidgeting with the burglar bars and when I went outside, I saw someone who had jumped the wall coming towards me, running and only wearing underwear. He had a cut on his hand, and he was bleeding. I called my boss and told her to close the doors,” he said.
He said in September, he saw a large group inside the yard but thought they were contractors.
This is not the first time foreign nationals were rescued after being kept under inhuman conditions in Gauteng.
In February, a Gauteng property owner in Parkhurst was stunned to discover that his family home of over 80 years had been turned into a “prison” where 13 Ethiopians were held captive without food. He had rented out the house.
In August, police rescued 90 undocumented Ethiopians from a house in Lyndhurst.
SowetanLIVE
47 arrested Ethiopians came to SA for jobs – cops
Neighbours speak of horrific night of cries by hungry, half-naked men
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
More than 40 Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly being kept against their will at a house in Buccleuch, Sandton, were willingly smuggled into the country for job opportunities.
This is according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha who said the men were kept inside the house against their will, and their family members who are in SA were being contacted to release them at a fee.
He said the men lived in dire conditions inside the house.
Sowetan understands a large group of men had managed to break out from the house while others remained locked in rooms.
A woman who lives in the area told Sowetan that one of the neighbours had sent a WhatsApp in the community group, saying they were hearing loud noises in one of the houses.
But later, a man who was wearing only underwear jumped over the neighbour's wall around 6.30pm on Wednesday, seemingly looking terrified.
Soon after that, a large group also fled the property, which is situated in a quiet area with high walls.
Private security which arrived on scene managed to gain entry onto the property and found about 16 men locked in various rooms in the house.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
An incident report from a security company, which Sowetan has seen, said the men had been deprived of food and clothing and had told officers that the number of those who had escaped was 72.
However, officers managed to track down about 47 of them.
Ramovha told Sowetan that medical services were called to the scene because some of the men looked malnourished.
“The modus operandi is that the people are being smuggled willingly for better economic opportunities and when they get here, they are handled by a syndicate and money is being extorted. It is not an isolated incident, and it seems to be happening more often than not.
“Indications are that these people are being smuggled via land, but we just don't know which border they are using.”
He said two people were arrested after they attempted to bribe officials to release some of the men.
“They are likely to face bribe charges,” he said.
W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela from the Hawks said some of those who have been interviewed have indicated that they willingly came to SA for job opportunities, and they’ve been here for a couple of weeks to two months.
“Their ages are 20 years and older. While interviews are continuing, we can confirm that all 47 will be charged with contravention of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002,” she said.
Mavimbela said the owner of the house is still being sought by police.
A neighbour who asked not to be named said the house was on sale earlier this year and was sold around July.
“We all have high walls and everybody keeps to themselves, and we didn’t know who our new neighbours are,” said the woman
“We were on the patio and we had the TV on, and we heard a person scream and my husband got up and wanted to check what was happening. My husband ran over and then he said there was a guy who jumped her wall,” the woman said.
She said that the new owners of the house had been seen installing burglar bars around the house and even fixed the gate to make it more secure.
Another neighbour said he was still shaken by the incident, as this was happening under their nose.
The man said he was in the bathroom when he heard a noise coming from outside.
“It sounded as if someone was fidgeting with the burglar bars and when I went outside, I saw someone who had jumped the wall coming towards me, running and only wearing underwear. He had a cut on his hand, and he was bleeding. I called my boss and told her to close the doors,” he said.
He said in September, he saw a large group inside the yard but thought they were contractors.
This is not the first time foreign nationals were rescued after being kept under inhuman conditions in Gauteng.
In February, a Gauteng property owner in Parkhurst was stunned to discover that his family home of over 80 years had been turned into a “prison” where 13 Ethiopians were held captive without food. He had rented out the house.
In August, police rescued 90 undocumented Ethiopians from a house in Lyndhurst.
SowetanLIVE
Police find 90 undocumented migrants when kidnapping victim rescued
Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos