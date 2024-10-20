Police in Mpumalanga have opened an inquest after a 58-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his employer’s pit bull in the early hours of Friday.
According to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, the incident happened in Marapyane, Mmametlhake. The man apparently lived on his employer’s property and took care of his pit bulls.
The dogs are believed to have been often locked up and only released between 1am and 4.30am to patrol the premises.
“It is believed the man went for an outing on Thursday and probably as he returned to his accommodation in the early hours of Friday, it is suspected that he was attacked by the dog, resulting in his death,” Mdhluli said. He said the deceased was discovered by a security guard lying motionless on the ground with multiple injuries and a pit bull next to him.
“The employer was notified and reported the matter to the authorities. On arrival at the scene, they found him motionless, lying on the ground with some visible injuries on his body. He was certified dead by the medical personnel.
“The report indicates that the SPCA put down the dog in question on Saturday,” Mdhluli said.
He said acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, had voiced his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.
“We call for calm during this time and let us allow the investigation team probe this incident thoroughly without being disturbed or distracted,” Mkhwanazi said.
Man, 58, mauled to death by employer's pit bull in Mpumalanga
Image: Gareth Wilson
