Gwarube said the targeted initiatives focused on subjects with high enrolments, such as Mathematics, Life Sciences, and Business Studies.
“In addition to classroom-based interventions, learners have also benefited from extensive support in the form of revision materials, past question papers and online resources made available through public-private partnerships with stakeholders such as Vodacom, MTN, the National Education Collaboration Trust and other corporate partners, who have made an invaluable contribution to education in this country,” she said.
She also said various provinces also convened winter, spring and other matric camps to take matriculants away from disruptions at home and from social ills
“Despite the challenges faced by the Class of 2024, we are confident that our collective efforts have prepared them well for the upcoming examinations. Their journey has been one of resilience and determination and we believe that they will rise to the occasion.
“In the ‘last push’ we have seen learners give their complete focus and attention to the upcoming matric exams. Furthermore, the department has ensured that our learners with disabilities are adequately catered for.”
Gwarube said setting, printing and distribution of question papers have been completed, with a total of 162 quality-assured papers approved by Umalusi for this year’s exams.
“Taking lessons from previous instances of editing errors, the department introduced additional quality gates for an extra layer of checks.”
The department had also completed audits of all storage facilities across the country to ensure they met the required standards for secure handling of examination materials.
She said distribution trucks will be equipped with tracking systems to monitor their movements and ensure that question papers reach exam centres on time and without compromise.
Gwarube confident Class of 2024 will rise to the occasion when sitting for their exams
Minister says pupils faced a range of challenges throughout their academic journeys
Image: GCIS
Despite challenges faced by the Class of 2024 as matric candidates, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says she believes they will rise to the occasion when they sit for their exams on Monday.
Gwarube told a media briefing on Sunday that this year, 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates will write exams. She said 16,400 from private schools will undertake the independent examinations board exams.
Gwarube said pupils had faced a range of challenges throughout their academic journeys, mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Class of 2024 entered Grade 8 in 2020, right at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The disruption caused by the pandemic during these formative years has had a lasting impact on their learning,” she said.
Gwarube said over the course of their academic journey, the department had instituted several mitigation measures to address these gaps, which include personalised learning interventions, additional teaching support and socio-emotional care.
She said provinces rolled out face-to-face extra tuition sessions as well as Saturday catch-up programmes, and extended school hours in key subjects.
Gwarube said the targeted initiatives focused on subjects with high enrolments, such as Mathematics, Life Sciences, and Business Studies.
“In addition to classroom-based interventions, learners have also benefited from extensive support in the form of revision materials, past question papers and online resources made available through public-private partnerships with stakeholders such as Vodacom, MTN, the National Education Collaboration Trust and other corporate partners, who have made an invaluable contribution to education in this country,” she said.
She also said various provinces also convened winter, spring and other matric camps to take matriculants away from disruptions at home and from social ills
“Despite the challenges faced by the Class of 2024, we are confident that our collective efforts have prepared them well for the upcoming examinations. Their journey has been one of resilience and determination and we believe that they will rise to the occasion.
“In the ‘last push’ we have seen learners give their complete focus and attention to the upcoming matric exams. Furthermore, the department has ensured that our learners with disabilities are adequately catered for.”
Gwarube said setting, printing and distribution of question papers have been completed, with a total of 162 quality-assured papers approved by Umalusi for this year’s exams.
“Taking lessons from previous instances of editing errors, the department introduced additional quality gates for an extra layer of checks.”
The department had also completed audits of all storage facilities across the country to ensure they met the required standards for secure handling of examination materials.
She said distribution trucks will be equipped with tracking systems to monitor their movements and ensure that question papers reach exam centres on time and without compromise.
The department will monitor some 6,334 public schools and 575 independent centres where examinations will be conducted.
She said the department had also deployed 70 part-time monitors to oversee high-risk centres.
“Additionally, at least 70% examination centres will be monitored per session. These efforts will help to prevent irregularities such as group copying or leakage of exam papers.”
Gwarube advised pupils to stay off social media to minimise disruptions during this critical time.
“This is your moment to shine. You have worked hard over the past 12 years, and now you have the opportunity to showcase your knowledge, skills and determination. We are confident that you will approach these exams with the focus, discipline and commitment that have brought you this far.”
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Minister Gwarube updates media on budget cuts in education department
Council of Education Ministers meets to discuss impact of school budget cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos