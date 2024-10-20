Al Jama-ah says it won't act on Gwamanda's arrest for fraud yet

Al Jama-ah says it won't rush to take a decision on the future of its member and former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda who is currently facing a charge of fraud.
The leader of the political party, Ganief Hendricks, confirmed that Gwamanda was charged with fraud on Friday after his arrest.
“The former Mayor and now MMC of Community Development on invitation from the Gauteng Provincial HAWKS Commercial Crimes Division, Cllr Gwamanda was requested to present himself to the Protea North SAPS, which he fully complied with. The MMC was subsequently charged with fraud. He had on the same day appeared before a judge and is currently released on bail pending further investigation,” Hendricks said in a statement released by the party on Sunday.
The confirmation comes after the Sunday Times reported about Gwamanda's arrest and the fraud charge against him. The publication reported that the charge emanates for the allegation that Gwamanda conned unsuspecting Soweto residents through a scheme into which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance.
The victim, who opened the case against him in January, told the police that she took out a funeral policy with Gwamanda’s company, Ithemba Lama Afrika. The complainant told police how she was shocked later on to find the company's office in Soweto closed when she tried to visit for enquiries.
“She did her own investigation and found other victims. She was told that the two directors had committed suicide after failing to pay money back to investors,” reads a police report quoted by the publication.
“Investors were under the impression that both directors had died, only to see one suspect appearing on TV as the mayor of Johannesburg.”
When asked whether Gwamanda has been suspended or facing a disciplinary hearing, Hendricks responded “This matter is still under investigation, therefore the party cannot take or make any decision until all facts and investigations are concluded”.
Hendricks raised concern about the arrest of their member.
“Although the political party would like to observe and respect the sub judice nature of the matter, we as a political party reaffirm our respect for the rule of law and judicial processes as demonstrated by MMC Gwamanda.
Al Jama-ah says it won't act on Gwamanda's arrest for fraud yet
The matter against ex-mayor still under investigation, says party leader
Image: Freddy Mavunda
“We are however surprised by the timing of the law enforcement at the time of Cllr Gwamanda’s appointment to the GNU Clearing House Committee and on the eve of the highly contested street remaining from Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. Although we advocate for the application and enforcement of the rule of law we would equally appreciate a fair application of such across the board the merits of the case are yet to be tested before a court of law,” he said.
In May 2023, the ANC it thoroughly vetted Gwamanda before endorsing Gwamanda as the mayor of the city.
On Sunday, when asked about their stance, ANC regional spokesperson Masilo Serekele said the matter is outside their jurisdiction as the regional office.
“There is no comment from ANC Joburg on the matter. The matter is outside our jurisdiction as he [Gwamanda] is not a member of the ANC nor a councillor of the ANC,” Serekele said.
SowetanLIVE
