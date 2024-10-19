Well-known American televangelist Creflo Dollar, ANC bigwig Tokyo Sexwale and Bishop Mosa Sono.
Local and international dignitaries gather to bid final farewell to Ray McCauley
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Well-known American televangelist Creflo Dollar, ANC bigwig Tokyo Sexwale and Bishop Mosa Sono.
These were some of the political and religious leaders in attendance at the funeral service for Rhema Bible Church founder pastor Ray McCauley.
The evangelist died last week Tuesday. He was 75.
He leaves behind his widow Zelda, son Joshua by his first wife Lyndie, and three grandchildren.
Local and international dignitaries were among the hordes of people who flocked to the church's Randburg campus on a sunny Saturday morning to bid farewell to the popular clergyman.
Outside, Gauteng traffic police and wardens kept a watchful eye over the incoming traffic while a drone could be seen hovering over the campus.
In addition to Dollar and Sexwale, former sports minister Zizi Kodwa, Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, ACDP leader Dr Kenneth Meshoe, ex-city of Joburg speaker and now finance MMC Margaret Arnolds could be seen making their arrival.
Mazibuko is expected to deliver the eulogy while religious leaders and family will pay their tributes.
McCauley was a popular evangelist-style preacher who had been a bodybuilder and owner of a group of gymnasiums before turning to religion.
He founded Rhema Bible Church alongside his first wife Lyndie in 1979.
In May 2022, McCauley handed the reins of the organisation to his son Joshua and the latter's wife Tara, and stepped back from active church duties.
