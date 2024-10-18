News

Five men 'behind feuds' in Nongoma arrested, four firearms seized

By Mfundo Mkhize - 19 October 2024 - 09:18
This is one of four firearms seized by police during an operation in Nongoma on Friday afternoon.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested five men suspected to be behind territorial feuds between residents of the villages of KwaMusi and Onyango which have resulted in a spate of murders.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the arrests came after an intelligence-driven operation in Nongoma on Friday afternoon.

The suspects were found in possession of an R1 assault rifle, an AK47 rifle, two shotguns, ammunition of various calibre and pieces of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniforms.

“Investigations proved that the R1 rifle belongs to the SANDF and it was not reported stolen. One shotgun was reported stolen in Olievenhoutbosch in Gauteng in February 2018,” said Netshiunda.

The other shotgun is licensed to another person who also did not report it as stolen. Investigations are under way to locate the licensed owner.

“During the search, a 72-year-old woman was found to be in an illegal possession of a pistol which belonged to her late husband. Proper procedures for her to follow if she intended to keep the firearm were explained to her, however the woman opted to surrender the weapon to the state,” said Netshiunda.

The five suspects, aged between 18 and 38, are expected to appear in the Nongoma magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

