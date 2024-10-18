‘Why I was convinced intruders killed Meyiwa’

“According to the preliminary report, it was alleged that during the robbery that led to the killing of the deceased, a cellphone belonging to Kelly Khumalo was taken by the intruders. I established the number of the stolen [phone] because she had two phones and they were disclosed to the police.
“What I could establish is that before the incident, all the cellphones of the people in the house inclusive of the alleged stolen one, they were at the crime scene, and after the shooting the people who were in the house moved to the hospital and they were picked up by the tower at the hospital. However, the alleged phone was picked up at a different tower,” he said.
Gininda said secondly, the people in the house said the hat found at the scene was left behind by one of the intruders.
“I checked the DNA [found on the hat] in comparison with everyone who was in the house and [they were] excluded.
“This was objective [evidence] and it is not man-made but its science,” Gininda said.
He said he was also convinced that it was not Twala who killed Meyiwa because his car and cellphone were picked up at the same time the alleged stolen phone was picked up by a different tower.
Gininda said statements of people who were in the house and from neighbors corroborated and helped police sketch an ID kit of one of the accused.
“Taking all these facts that I have mentioned...it could have been a miscarriage of justice to still believe with this fact that no one came into the house. I was convinced that the people came in the house and now the biggest task lying ahead of us was to find these preparators,” he said.
Gininda took over the case in 2018.
In 2020, Gininda and his team made their breakthrough when they arrested the first suspect Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya for dealing with drugs and having illegal ammunition.
The other accused are Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Bongani Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Ntuli.
They have been charged with murder and have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The trial continues.
‘Why I was convinced intruders killed Meyiwa’
Cop believes neither of Kelly’s visitors is involved
Image: Thulani Mbele
DNA from a hat found at the crime scene, cellphone locations picked up by network towers, a description of one of the intruders and eyewitnesses statements.
These are some of the elements that convinced the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case that there were indeed intruders at singer Kelly Khumalo’s home the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed 10 years ago.
Brig Bongani Gininda testified in the Pretoria high court on Thursday how he was able to conclude that Meyiwa was shot by intruders and not by the people who were with him inside the house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on October 26 2014.
Gininda said at the beginning of the investigation, he believed that there were no intruders who entered the house and was under the impression that Longwe Twala, who was one of the people in the house, was a possible suspect.
The other people who were in the house are Khumalo’s sister Zandile, their mother Ntombi, Meyiwa’s friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.
Kelly’s two children, one she had with Meyiwa were also in the house.
Image: Thulani Mbhele
He said while analysing the docket, he established about six facts that confirmed to him that there were intruders and this was confirmed by four of his team members.
Gininda said on January 29 2020, he met with the NPA and two police officers who were investigating the same case, under a different case number.
The police officers believed Meyiwa was murdered by one of the people he was with in the house.
“The meeting, my Lord, didn’t really end well because the Brig was taking exception about the protocol that was not being followed... It didn’t end well which resulted in the two members leaving with that docket, leaving us...with the state advocates.”
Firstly, shortly after the shooting, the cellphones of the visitors were picked up at the network tower near Botshelong Hospital while the Kelly’s other phone was traced to a tower at a different place.
Would you like to comment on this article?
