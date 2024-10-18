News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

18 October 2024 - 10:10

The murder trial of late soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, continues on Friday.

‘Why I was convinced intruders killed Meyiwa’

DNA from a hat found at the crime scene, cellphone locations picked up by network towers, a description of one of the intruders and eyewitnesses ...
8 hours ago

Twala drove around on night of Meyiwa’s murder – car tracker expert

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has shown that Longwe Twala drove for about an hour the night that Meyiwa was killed to dispel allegations ...
3 days ago

WATCH | Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court

The four suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder are expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Friday.
2 hours ago

