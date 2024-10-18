News

WATCH | Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court

18 October 2024 - 11:56

Courtesy of SABC

The four suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder are expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

News
News
News
Opinion
