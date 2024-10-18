Courtesy of SABC
The four suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder are expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Friday.
The suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
WATCH | Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court
