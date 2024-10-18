A 43-year-old police officer who has allegedly murdered six people for insurance claims is applying for bail in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.
Sgt Rachel Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Insurance fraud murder suspect appears in court
Courtesy of SABC News
A 43-year-old police officer who has allegedly murdered six people for insurance claims is applying for bail in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.
Sgt Rachel Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
TimesLIVE
Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders
Insurance murder victim burnt inside shack, another drowned in dam, says NPA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos