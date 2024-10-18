"This nomination is a welcome affirmation of the hard work of my colleagues, Sowetan’s commitment to creative and authentic storytelling and, importantly, to centre the voice of young people in the work we do," said Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga.
According to the South African Podcaster's Guild, the awards are meant to encourage podcasters to work on quality podcasts and recognise those doing well in the podcasting field.
"The South African Podcast Awards is a showcase for the best local podcasts and podcasters. The goal of the show is to set the bar for what “good” is in SA podcasting, and then inspire podcasters to improve on that, year on year. Better audio quality, better show artwork, better content, better everything. This will do the same job for non-podcasters. Brands, media buyers, and listeners will have a reference point for what a good South African podcast is. Sapas will also bring great podcasts to their attention," they wrote on their website.
All winners will be announced at the award's ceremony which will be held on November 2 and will stream on YouTube.
The winners will be selected by experienced podcast professionals, including Sean Loots, Jayne Morgan, Lebang Kgosana and Bidemi Adedire, amongst others.
'The SL Cabinet' and 'Taking the Rams by the Horns' receive nods in SA Podcast Awards
Sowetan audio bloggers nominated in best news podcast category
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Two of Sowetan's podcasts have been nominated at the first annual South African Podcast Awards (Sapas).
The SL Cabinet podcast and Taking the Rams by the Horns have been nominated under the best news podcast category.
Speaking to Sowetan on behalf of her fellow podcasters — Herman Moloi and Nandile Ntini — Koena Mashale from the SL Cabinet said the nomination was a surprise.
"When our producer told us we’ve been nominated in the South African Podcast Awards, it came as a shock to us. I mean we only started recording in June and there were weeks when we were not consistent. We didn’t expect it and honestly we didn’t know that this type of thing existed let alone for us to be nominated. This is a great achievement not [only] for us but for our listeners. We honestly wouldn’t have gotten this far without encouragement and thank you to the person who nominated us," she said.
Rams Mabote said it was great that South Africans enjoyed his podcast's satire.
“Satire is not that big in SA so it’s great that people are noticing it and it means that we are on the right track,” he said excitedly.
“This nomination means that Taking the Rams by the Horns has a vote of confidence.”
PODCAST | Rams switches chairs and becomes guest on his podcast
