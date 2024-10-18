Police recover firearms believed to have been used in Lusikisiki mass killing

Police have recovered high-calibre firearms alleged to have been used to kill 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, last month.
Three AK47 automatic rifles and a 2243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle were seized on Thursday by detectives.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said two suspects were arrested in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape for having the firearms.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearms were moved to another location after the killing of the Lusikisiki eighteen," said Mathe.
Mathe added that the firearms have been taken to ballistic testing. "To determine and confirm that they were indeed used in the commission of the crime and to also determine which other crime scenes can be linked to them."
On Wednesday police arrested three suspects in Kwa-Zulu Natal in connection with the murder of the 18 victims, the total of people detained is now at six.
