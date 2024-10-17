News

Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders

18 October 2024 - 08:33
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The two women are expected to appear together with Shokane-Kutumela at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on various charges, including murder, fraud and money laundering,
Image: SAPS

Two suspects who are related to Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, who is accused of multiple insurance claim murders, have been arrested for their role in the six insurance murders case.

They were arrested by the Limpopo tracking team in Mabokelele village on Thursday. 

The arrested are the policewoman’s sister, 47, and daughter, 27. They are expected to appear together with Shokane-Kutumela at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on various charges, including murder, fraud and money laundering,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said. 

Shokane-Kutumela, who is attached to the Senwabarwana police station, was arrested on Thursday last week. She allegedly pocketed R10m from insurance claims after fraudulently obtaining funeral, accidental and life policy covers from banks and insurance companies. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said last week the incidents began in 2019 when the insured persons would be found dead and their bodies dumped in different areas. “In one incident, a woman was burnt in her shack and in another, a disabled man was discovered drowned in a dam.”

TimesLIVE 

Insurance murder victim burnt inside shack, another drowned in dam, says NPA

One of the alleged victims of the policewoman believed to have pocketed R10m from killing people she had insured was found burnt in her shack while ...
6 days ago

Limpopo cop's arrest over six murders puts spotlight on insurance-related killings

The arrest of a Limpopo police officer over six counts of murder has once again put a spotlight on killings that are believed to have been motivated ...
1 week ago

Another cop arrested for insurance-related murders

The police captain who cracked the case of the now-convicted murderer, Rosemary Ndlovu, has made another arrest of a police officer linked to at ...
1 week ago

