PODCAST | McKenzie defends R800K Olympics spending, EFF's high profile departures – top stories this week
The SL Cabinet look into the week’s trending stories
Image: Shaun Uthum
Tune in to our latest podcast episode where SL Cabinet members Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini dissect the week’s biggest stories and controversies.
We kick off with the ongoing debate surrounding sports, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s R800,000 trip to the Paris Olympics. McKenzie has defended the expenses, citing ministerial duties, but the trip has sparked public outcry. A clip is shared from McKenzie’s 100-day briefing, shedding more light on the situation.
Listen here:
Next, we delve into ANC MP Pule Mabe’s corruption charges, providing an exclusive clip from his court appearance. Mabe denies any wrongdoing, but allegations of R27m tender fraud involving Enviro Mobi continue to swirl.
In other political news, Fana Mokoena’s resignation from parliament and the EFF is discussed, while Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s departure adds to the speculation about their next political moves.
Finally, the team takes us to Hammanskraal, where Jubilee Hospital faces a critical water shortage, further complicating healthcare delivery in the region. We also pay tribute to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and respect.
Don’t miss this episode for an in-depth look at SA’s most pressing stories.
