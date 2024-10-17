News

Crackdown in Durban nets cops R15m in fake branded goods

By TIMESLIVE - 18 October 2024 - 08:30
Police confiscated R15m in fake branded luxury goods in Durban on Thursday.
Fake Louis Vuitton bags, Yves St Lauren shoes, Rado and Boss watches and Gucci clothes were among the high-end apparel worth more than R15m confiscated during a police raid in the Durban CBD on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a team that deals with contraband, counterfeit and illicit goods acted on information that shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street in the Point area were selling counterfeit goods.

“Police obtained search warrants for several shops which were raided on Thursday, leading to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big-brand items.

“At least four suspects have been arrested in the operation which is ongoing. All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed,” he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Counterfeit sports goods worth R2.5m seized in Cape Town

The goods were discovered during an integrated operation by the provincial counterfeit and illicit goods policing team and the anti-economic crime ...
News
3 days ago

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
1 month ago

Two arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake money

Two men have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit US dollar and rand currency from a house in Pretoria.
News
1 month ago

