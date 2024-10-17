What’s your view on McKenzie’s transparency with spending?

“I had six meetings I had to attend before the opening ceremony. The rugby already started for those that don’t know. So I went to go and watch the Sevens rugby. Then when the Olympics started. I sat in the rain, so our athletes also can have somebody screaming for them there,” he said.
In his quest to ensure that all government departments are transparent with their spending, sport minister Gayton McKenzie shared the breakdown of his more than R800k trip to the Paris Olympics.
This breakdown comes after McKenzie wrote to his acting director-general, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, to explain the expenditure. Initially, McKenzie questioned why his ground transport cost over R454k and also complained that the R113k spent on his 4-star hotel was steep.
His flights cost R215,976.36
However, speaking at a media briefing about his 100 days in office on Thursday, McKenzie defended the amounts and said there was no irregular spending incurred by his department.
WATCH | Gayton McKenzie briefs media on 100 days in office
“I had six meetings I had to attend before the opening ceremony. The rugby already started for those that don’t know. So I went to go and watch the Sevens rugby. Then when the Olympics started. I sat in the rain, so our athletes also can have somebody screaming for them there,” he said.
“That's my job to go to sporting events. Especially the biggest showcasing of talent in the sporting world, which is the Olympics.”
In a response shared on X, Khumalo said the ground transport costs were high because the minister and officials from the ministry used daily chauffer services and would also use those services at extra hours – which cost more.
Khumalo explained that the minister had to attend meetings that pertained to the Olympic games. These meetings included the Unesco meeting where he spoke.
“The above costs must be considered within the wider context that all costs were much higher than usual due to the high demand associated with the Olympic games,” Khumalo wrote.
She also said that supporting documents would be made available to those who wanted to see them.
Regarding the accommodation fees, Khumalo said seven nights at the Hotel Lumen Paris Lourve cost R116 22.83, including travel management fees.
“The above includes R16,181 per night, including dinner, bed and breakfast at the Hotel Lumen Paris Louvre,”said Khumalo.
