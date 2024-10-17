News

WATCH LIVE | Brig Bongani Gininda takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial

17 October 2024 - 10:32

The murder trial of late soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, continues. The lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda is expected to take the stand on when the trial resumes in the Pretoria High court. Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda is expected to take the stand as the trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

2 days ago

3 days ago

6 days ago

