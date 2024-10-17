The state's case against Pule Mabe

Mabe also did not, as mandated, disclose to Parliament when he was a member that his company had been awarded the tender.
Just a day after Pule Mabe’s company was granted a R27m government tender it submitted a R16.2m invoice for “fleet acquisition”, which was paid in nine days.
This is how quickly officials at the Gauteng department of agriculture facilitated three major payments to Mabe’s Enviro Mobi in 2017 resulting in losses of about R25.2m for 200 three-wheeler motorised vehicles to be used for waste picking.
According to the draft charge sheet, the R16.2m bill for 100 units was approved and signed off almost immediately as “goods received” without documentation detailing the completion, review and approval of each deliverable.
Yesterday, Mabe, 44, appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court along with co-accused who included the department’s managers on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering linked to the tender. The company, which had been registered for food and beverage services in the government's Central Supplier Database, indicated that it had expertise and experience for the tender.
According to the state, Enviro Mobile, which Mabe was a director of, also failed to disclose during the bidding process that it had an affiliation with a politician, government official or a member of parliament.
When the company was granted the tender on March 14 2017, Mabe was ANC MP and became the party’s spokesperson in December 2017. A month before his appointment at Luthuli House, Enviro Mobi invoiced the department R1.6m for fleet management while it was still in possession of the fleet. The bill was paid weeks on December 27 at the recommendation of accused no 2, Thandeka Mabasa, the head of the department, which was approved by accused no 4, Adullah Ismail, the department’s CFO.
Mabe also did not, as mandated, disclose to Parliament when he was a member that his company had been awarded the tender.
The state alleges, that according to the contract, the department would consider making payments to the company only after 50% of the work had been done, but it has since been discovered that Enviro Mobi instead kept getting payment advances that were authorised by some of his co-accused.
Another invoice of R9.3m for Fleet Acquisition of 100 units was submitted on September 13, 2017, also with no supporting documentation, to accused 1, Loyiso Mkwana, the department’s chief director. According to the court document, Mkwana indicated that the goods were received in good condition and the bill was paid 17 days later to Enviro Mobi.
The indictment said 100 three-wheelers were taken to the launch in Thembisa in September 2017 and were then taken back to the manufacturer for storage after the event.
In February 2018, the company informed Mkwana that it would deliver the fleet directly to the beneficiaries, however, according to an audit carried out by the Gauteng Audit Service at the South African Motorcycle (SAM) [the manufacturers] in Krugersdorp, where the fleet was kept, only 47 of the 200 three-wheelers were completed, read the charge sheet.
The company then filed a letter of demand seeking R9.7m for storage. The department was advised not to pay, and this forced Enviro Mobi to file another letter reminding the department that their contract was still valid. The parties decided to cancel the contract and for the department to pay the storage and settlement amount of R6.4m.
However, the department found out later that Enviro Mobi was not charged for storage by SAM. The department was advised to classify the R6.4m payment as fruitless and wasteful expenditure. It also came to light that the whole 200-vehicle fleet was destroyed during a hailstorm before delivery.
In July 2017, Ekurhuleni requested 70 three-wheelers, which were delivered a year later.
In his bail application yesterday, Mabe told the court: “I did nothing wrong. I deny the allegations levelled against me in the strongest possible sense. I submit notwithstanding that I resigned as director of Enviro Mobi, I can confirm that there was delivery of the goods. I will attach pictures [taken] during the launch. I can confirm that the goods were delivered to the beneficiaries,” he said.
Mabe and his wife Mmatlhekelo Mabe handed themselves over to the police along with his co-accused including Matilda Gasela and Tinyiko Mahuntsi.
They were each granted R30,000 bail and will return to court in March 2025 for docket disclosure.
