Jubilee Hospital focuses on emergency surgeries only due to water challenges

Jubilee Hospital in Tshwane has decided to only deal with emergency surgeries and defer electing ones due to the ongoing water challenges at the facility.
The Gauteng department of health has since assured patients that essential services will continue, despite ongoing water supply challenges impacting the hospital, Hammanskraal, and surrounding areas.
Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba has pleaded with the public to be patient saying the water crisis was affecting smooth operations at the facility.
“The City of Tshwane is still addressing water quality issues at the Leeukraal Dam, which have severely affected the Temba Water Treatment Plant, the primary water supplier for the hospital,” he said.
Modiba said the city has been supplying the hospital with water tankers daily.
“While this is welcome, it is unfortunately not sufficient to sustain services as normal. The department would like to apologise to its patients and the public for the inconvenience that has been caused.
“We commend our healthcare workers for their commitment and for continuing to do their best to take care of patients under this circumstance,” Modiba said.
He said efforts have been made to get emergency water supply but they have been unsuccessful.
“Efforts to drill boreholes for an emergency water supply were previously unsuccessful due to a lack of underground water.
“It must be remembered that health facilities, even with contingency measures in place still rely on a constant supply of water from the relevant authorities to carry out health services,” said Modiba.
