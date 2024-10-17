City of Joburg sets aside R1.1m budget for the best ideas to help fix the city

Joburg mayor Dada Morero is inviting residents of the city, especially the youth, to participate in an initiative to help fix the city, the Community Innovation Challenge and Awards 2024.

Led by the city's Smart City Office, this initiative seeks individuals with innovations or ideas that could help address service delivery issues and critical community problems.

Morero said this initiative is an important part of the city's efforts to find solutions to some of the pressing issues, such as unemployment and inequality.

“We want to merge creativity with collaboration to unlock new opportunities. Central to our approach is the city's comprehensive innovation framework, a strategic road map that fosters a culture of innovation where residents and stakeholders can generate real-world solutions,” Morero said.