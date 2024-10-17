Arrests of five suspected extortionists lauded

"The complainant was victimised for two months, from July to August . The other victim was forced to pay more than R55,000 as a protection fee. His ordeal continued for five months from May to October,” he said.
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana
Mpumalanga police have arrested five people who allegedly extorted R100,000 from two victims over five months and also held them hostage on Tuesday during “negotiations” for more money.
Mpumalanga spokesperson for community safety, security and liaison Moeti Mmusi said the alleged extortionists were arrested on Tuesday after victims reported them to the police when they demanded more money.
He said the victims didn't know each other.
Community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie has praised the quick arrests.. “Demanding monies from people doing business constitutes bullying that must be dealt with harshly by the security cluster, hence we welcome the police’s swift action in bringing the suspects to book. We cannot afford to have such barbaric elements threatening legitimate businesses in our communities,” she said.
Mmusi said one victim lost more than R30,000 paid to allow him to operate in a mine in Ermelo.
"The complainant was victimised for two months, from July to August . The other victim was forced to pay more than R55,000 as a protection fee. His ordeal continued for five months from May to October,” he said.
Mmusi said both victims decided to report the matter to the police on Tuesday, and an arrangement was made where the victims agreed to meet the suspects in Breyten for negotiations.
“It is reported that during the meeting, the victims were held hostage. On the other hand, police had already instituted an investigation that led to the place where the victims were being held hostage. Four suspects were arrested on the spot. Preliminary investigation led police to the mine, where the fifth suspect was also arrested,” said Mmusi.
Macie said the police must continue to bring "such callous individuals" to book. "They care less about our communities but more about themselves. We will not allow this bullying. Hence, we are calling on our communities to report these crooks, so that they can accordingly be dealt with,” he said.
The suspects are expected to appear before the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Thursday, on charges of extortion.
