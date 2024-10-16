Residents protest over unreliable water supply

“We are asking ourselves, where does this water come from? Do they suddenly have water because of our protest, and are we sure it will be off by the afternoon?” she said.
Residents of Westbury and Coronationville have blocked roads with burning tyres, rocks and debris protesting over not having had reliable water for the past three years.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, said this has caused significant traffic disruptions on Wednesday.
“The intersection of Perth Road, Portland Avenue, and Harmony Street in Westbury and Westdene is blocked due to ongoing protests. The JMPD has deployed officers to the scene, and the situation remains calm despite the road closures,” said Fihla.
Resident Cheslyn Blandford, 39, said water only comes back on for two hours in the early mornings.
“They switch the water on for only two hours from 12am until 2am. By that time, we are sleeping, and that’s the only time we have water in Westbury.
“There’s a gentleman that sponsors Jojo tanks to the community, and when we come back from work, we have to go there and fill up water for our grandparents,” she said.
She added that no water trucks were deployed into the community to distribute water during the day.
Residents told Sowetan that on Tuesday schools had to close at 9am because of the lack of water and pupils had to wait until 2pm for their transport as there was no alternative transport arrangement.
Blandford said water only started coming through the taps an hour after they began protesting.
“We are asking ourselves, where does this water come from? Do they suddenly have water because of our protest, and are we sure it will be off by the afternoon?” she said.
Fihla said alternative routes include 4th Avenue, Thornton Road, Lewes Road in Westdene, and Price Street in Newclare and Industria West.
“Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area, anticipate delays, and avoid the affected intersection,” he said.
Additional reporting by Koena Mashale.
