Ramaphosa declares special official funeral category 2 for Tito Mboweni

Service will be at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2024 - 10:24
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Image: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 2 in honour of former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who died on Saturday aged 65. 

The funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service. Ramaphosa also directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from Wednesday morning until the evening of the funeral on Saturday. 

Mboweni was democratic South Africa’s first minister of labour from 1994 to 1999. He served as governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999. 

From 2018 to 2021, Mboweni served as finance minister. 

“President Ramaphosa reiterates his condolences to the family and friends of Dr Mboweni who served the nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights, with a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation,” the Presidency said in statement. 

Mboweni’s funeral will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo, from 10am. 

TimesLIVE

