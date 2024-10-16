“The contract agreement between the department and Enviro-Mobi stipulated that the department may consider paying on condition that 50% of the work has been completed and no upfront payments may be made to the service provider,
“During the investigation, it was established that the chief director and CFO processed and paid more than R25m to Enviro-Mobi for 200 motorised three-wheelers, though all goods were still with the service provider,” said Mbambo
The investigation also discovered that the service provider later issued a letter of demand to the department demanding a further payment of more than R9m for safekeeping, storage and ancillary services relating to the fleet.
Enviro-Mobi also allegedly failed to disclose in its bid proposal, its affiliation to Mabe and misrepresented to the department that it had supplied the fleet as well as fleet-related services.
SowetanLIVE
Pule Mabe set to appear in court in connection with unlawfully awarded tender
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former ANC spokesperson and MP Pule Mabe is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Mabe and his co-accused handed themselves to the Hawks on Wednesday morning and were being processed to appear in court.
According to Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo, a company linked to Mabe was unlawfully awarded a R27m tender in 2017 by the Gauteng department of agriculture.
