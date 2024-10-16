Two people were fatally shot and a third wounded in a shootout with police on the N1 near Century City in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said police received intelligence about suspects who were alleged to have extorted businesses.
"They followed a vehicle with three occupants. Realising police were following them, the suspects fired shots at the officers. A shootout on the N1 near the Sable Road off ramp ensued, resulting in two fatalities and one suspect seriously wounded. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment."
Three firearms were seized from the suspects' vehicle.
"Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was hijacked in Thornton a few days ago.
"Investigations are underway to determine the identities of the deceased individuals."
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the circumstances around the fatalities.
TimesLIVE
Police kill 2 suspects in shootout near Century City, Cape Town
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Two people were fatally shot and a third wounded in a shootout with police on the N1 near Century City in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said police received intelligence about suspects who were alleged to have extorted businesses.
"They followed a vehicle with three occupants. Realising police were following them, the suspects fired shots at the officers. A shootout on the N1 near the Sable Road off ramp ensued, resulting in two fatalities and one suspect seriously wounded. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment."
Three firearms were seized from the suspects' vehicle.
"Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was hijacked in Thornton a few days ago.
"Investigations are underway to determine the identities of the deceased individuals."
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the circumstances around the fatalities.
TimesLIVE
Firefighter 'shoots' girlfriend to death
Six patrollers killed in another mass shooting in Eastern Cape
Alleged murderer shoots himself dead after being cornered by police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos