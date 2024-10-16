The driver of a light motor vehicle died in a head-on collision with a truck on the N2 near Mandeni on Wednesday morning at the same spot where eight youngsters died five days ago.
IPSS emergency services spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the motorist died at the scene while the truck driver sustained minor injuries.
“Traffic on the N2 remains affected but is open. Our condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Meyrick.
On Friday the N2 was closed when a vehicle driven by a grade 10 pupil, Banele Sishi, 18, collided with a truck. Sishi and his passengers Sphelele Ngcongo, 27, Simphiwe Ngcongo, 25, Sifundo Zikhali, 18, Nkanyiso Zikhali, 25, Mpumelelo Innocent Dladla, 23, Velangenkosi Ncwane, 19, and Siphile S Dladla, 17, died. The truck driver is recovering in hospital.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said road traffic inspectorate staff were at the scene.
"This accident occurred at the same spot where eight youngsters lost their lives last Friday morning. We have resolved to have a wreath laying ceremony tomorrow [Thursday] at the same spot," said Duma.
He said the department earmarked the next four days for mourning and would provide comfort to the families of the victims of last week's crash.
He said funeral arrangements will include the burial on Saturday and a mass funeral on Sunday and will be announced during a memorial service on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
One dead at scene of recent Mandeni horror crash
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
