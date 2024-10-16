LISTEN | Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed
TUT, contractor reject Thokwana's monthly R12,500 fee
Veiled threats of violence and political sabotage, we take you inside secret meetings where a Tshwane extortionist solicits protection fees from a contractor at TUT reports by Sowetan Reporter
The room suddenly quietens as as Eric Thokwana and his partner Vaina Molokomme walk into the boardroom with a spank of confidence.
His small frame is not as intimidating as his stern face and unfriendly and no-nonsense aura that he seems to carry with him. Soon after Thokwana takes his seat, the facilitator of the meeting tries to break the ice by joking about Thokwana’s TruCaller name but the joke only lands on other attendees and not on Thokwana who only sneers at the banter. ..
