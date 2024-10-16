Eric Thokwana, a man accused of being at the centre of the construction mafia in the Tshwane CBD, has denied ever soliciting money from a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) project.
Thokwana, 38, is accused of demanding a protection fee from a contractor who is now renovating TUT offices in Nana Sita. Sowetan has audio where Thokwana could be heard demanding a R12,500 monthly fee to protect the construction site from people who might want to disrupt it. The audio was captured during two meetings he had with the university and the contractor two weeks ago.
However, on Tuesday when Sowetan called him he denied ever being part of a construction mafia and soliciting a protection fee from the university.
“TUT social facilitator was part of the meeting and we did not make such a demand. Everything was on record. We asked only how we could work with them [TUT] and we did not demand any R12,500. We are not criminals and that is why we followed TUT processes. Honestly, I'm not gaining anything cent from this [TUT] project,” said Thokwana.
LISTEN | Extortionist Eric Thokwana denies demanding protection fees from varsity project
Image: SUPPLIED
