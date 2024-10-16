The six accused include the chief director of the Gauteng department of agriculture Loyiso Mkwana and two companies linked to Mabe.
The others are: Thandeka Mbassa, Matilda Gasela, Abdullah Ismail, Tinyiko Mahuntsi.
The accused were all granted R30,000 bail.
The state alleges that the department unlawfully awarded Enviro Mobi, a tender of over R27m about seven years ago and that the company was paid without delivering the goods.
The contract agreement between the department and Enviro Mobi stipulated that the department may consider paying on condition that 50% of the work has been completed and no upfront payments may be made to the service provider,
I did nothing wrong – Pule Mabe
Accused were all granted R30,000 bail
Image: Antonio Muchave
“I did nothing wrong.”
This is what former ANC spokesperson and MP Pule Mabe said in his plea for bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.
Mabe said he earned an income of R25,000, adding that he has a right to be released on bail.
“I deny the allegations levelled against me in the strongest possible sense. I submit notwithstanding that I resigned as director of Enviro Mobi, I can confirm that there was delivery of the goods. I will attach pictures [taken] during the launch. I can confirm that the goods were delivered to the beneficiaries," he said.
During the proceedings Mabe sat with a serious face and his eyes were either on the presiding officer or his co-accused.
Mabe handed himself over to the police along with his co-accused, including his wife Mmatlhekelo Mabe, on Wednesday.
The six accused include the chief director of the Gauteng department of agriculture Loyiso Mkwana and two companies linked to Mabe.
The others are: Thandeka Mbassa, Matilda Gasela, Abdullah Ismail, Tinyiko Mahuntsi.
The accused were all granted R30,000 bail.
The state alleges that the department unlawfully awarded Enviro Mobi, a tender of over R27m about seven years ago and that the company was paid without delivering the goods.
The contract agreement between the department and Enviro Mobi stipulated that the department may consider paying on condition that 50% of the work has been completed and no upfront payments may be made to the service provider,
“During the investigation, it was established that the chief director and CFO processed and paid more than R25m to Enviro Mobi for 200 motorised three-wheelers, though all goods were still with the service provider,” said Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo
It’s also alleged that Enviro Mobi failed to disclose its affiliation with Mabe.
The matter has been postponed to March 2025 for disclosure of the docket.
SowetanLIVE
Pule Mabe set to appear in court in connection with unlawfully awarded tender
Pule Mabe hot under the collar over his 'stolen' R300k Rolex watch
Pule Mabe clears the air on ANC's stance on national shutdown amid ongoing load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos