Four suspects arrested in connection to Lusikisiki mass murder

Masemola lauds people who helped with the arrest after an alert was issued

16 October 2024 - 10:07
Koena Mashale Journalist
Four suspects wanted in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder have been arrested.
Image: Supplied

The four suspects wanted in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder have been arrested just hours after police released their pictures to the public. 

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said they received a lot of assistance from communities who informed police of the Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Aphiwe Ndende and Lwando Anthony Abi's whereabouts. 

“In less than 24 hours from the time the SAPS issued an alert on the wanted suspects, communities rallied together and informed the police of their whereabouts. 

“To those who shared the pictures of these suspects on social media, to all the journalists and media houses that played their watchdog role, we are indebted to you,” said Masemola. 

The Lusikisiki mass murder which left 18 people dead happened on September 28. 

Masemola thanked the country for the overwhelming support. 

“This is what the SAPS can achieve when the whole country rallies behind our men and women in blue. We thank you, SA, for assisting us to stamp the authority of the state,” he said. 

Masemola commended the investigating team working on this case for their determination to solve it. 

