Court granted interdicts to two firms against Thokwana in 2020
He was ordered to stop raiding construction sites
Two companies had to file for protection orders to keep the Pretoria business extortionist Eric Pibi Thokwana from terrorising and harassing their employees.
Constantia Metering Services and WBHO Construction had to bring separate urgent court applications at the Pretoria High Court in 2020 to stop Thokwana’s weeks of terror on their workers and business premises. The court granted the interdict with costs and instructed Thokwana and his group to stop harassing, intimidating or threatening the workers. It further said he must stay away from the premises of both businesses. ..
