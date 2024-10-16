News

Children fall ill after eating chocolate

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2024 - 09:56
The chocolates had a June 2024 expiry date.
Image: 123RF

Chocolates with a June expiry date are believed to be the cause of 47 primary school pupils falling ill this week.

The children, aged between nine and 14 from New Eersterust in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, received medical treatment for gastrointestinal issues after the suspected food poisoning incident on Monday, the health department said.

On Tuesday afternoon four children remained in hospital.

The grade 5 pupils had consumed chocolates purchased from another pupil, the department said.

"The public is advised not to consume food that is expired, even if it might look edible," said health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

TimesLIVE

Chemical in rat poison is killing township children

Tests have shown that organophosphate, a toxic chemical found in rat poison, which is colloquially known as halephirimi, was responsible for the ...
News
5 days ago

Spaza shop biscuits did not kill two Naledi kids last year – City of Joburg

Joburg MMC for health and social development Ennie Makhafola says the two children who died in Naledi, Soweto, in 2023 did not die of food poisoning ...
News
1 week ago

Police probe mysterious deaths of five children in Soweto

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket after five children died in Naledi, Soweto, on Sunday. Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi ...
News
1 week ago

