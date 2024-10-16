Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win

News

16 October 2024 - 15:54
An art teacher who bagged more than R43m in the Powerball jackpot plans to treat her family to a beach holiday but her first purchase with her windfall will celebrate her love for music.

“The first thing I’m going to buy is a grand piano. Then I’ll take my family on holiday to a beautiful tropical island,” the excited winner said.

Ithuba confirmed the winner of the jackpot draw on Friday has claimed her winnings. She purchased her ticket through the Absa banking platform, playing for 10 future draws. She won the jackpot on the third draw of her ticket.

“I was on my way from work when the bank called me on Monday to check my Powerball ticket and [say] get in touch with Ithuba because I have won some money.

“When I got home I checked my ticket against the winning numbers. When I realised I had won the jackpot I felt I was in a dream for a while, it's an amazing feeling. I called my husband to share the news.

“I will continue working because I love my job. However, many of our family’s long-term goals will now happen sooner and I'm grateful for that.”

Reflecting on her journey as a National Lottery player, she said she has been “playing the lottery for a long time, playing the same numbers. I believed with each ticket 'this could be the one'. Now my time has come.” 

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are thrilled for this winner who has welcomed the news of her winnings with such gratitude and excitement. We are happy to see winners emerging from various platforms, in-store and digital.”

