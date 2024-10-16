By August this year, 325 times more clinics stock anti-HIV pills than in 2016 — and that includes 95% (3 311) of the government’s 3 484 clinics. Studies show the easier it is for people to access medicine, the more likely they are to use it.
Two ways to make anti-HIV pills easier to get is to give it for free and to make it available close to where people live. That’s why it’s good that 4 225 clinics (government clinics and partner sites at universities, prisons and universities and colleges) in South Africa now stock the pill at no cost — almost three times more facilities than in 2020, when oral PrEP had become widely available. The more clinics offering the pill, the higher the chances that a facility is closer to someone’s home. .
Five provinces — Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Gauteng and Northwest — have exceeded their monthly targets for starting new people on oral PrEP between April and August 2024, and the Eastern Cape is only 11 people shy of their goal. The Western Cape is just over 10% off track, but the Northern Cape and Limpopo are far behind on their targets.
UNAids’s goal is to get a total of 21.1-million people on the anti-HIV pill by 2025 — but by the end of 2023, only 3.5-million had used the medication. Of those 3.5-million users, 2.6-million, or 75%, were from Eastern and Southern Africa. Moreover, South Africa accounted for 1.34-million of these.
Almost 40% of the world’s anti-HIV pill users live in SA
By the end of August, 1.65-million HIV-negative people in South Africa had used the anti-HIV pill at least once, making the country’s HIV prevention pill programme the world’s largest.
South Africa had around 150 000 new HIV infections in 2023, according to the Thembisa project, a mathematical model that the health department uses to calculate targets.
The pill, which can either be taken daily or intermittently (if it’s taken in a specific way before and after sex) can lower someone’s chances of contracting HIV through sex to close to 0%.
South Africa needs to lower its new, yearly HIV infections to 105 000 by 2025, if it wants to reach targets set by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and Aids (UNAids).
BHEKISISA WATCH | Corruption trap: Why healthcare fraud costs you money
By 2023, 3.5-million people around the world had used the pill the WHO’s Mateo Prochaska, an infectious diseases epidemiologist, said at the fifth HIV Research for Prevention Conference in Peru this week.
South Africa’s cumulative users by the end of that year, according to national health department figures, stood at 1.34-million — which was 38% of the world’s total number of anti-HIV pill users.
The pill, which contains two types of antiretroviral drugs — the same type of medication that HIV-infected people use to stop the virus from making copies of itself in their bodies — was registered in South Africa in 2015, and is now available for free in almost all government clinics and hospitals.
Hasina Subedar, a senior technical advisor for the health department, explained at the conference that the government’s target for new anti-HIV pill users for the financial year of 2024/5 is 401 430 of which 79 730, or 20%, should stay on the pill for at least six months.
If it’s taken daily, the pill — also called oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) — has to be taken for at least seven days before it fully protects someone from getting infected with HIV, and it also needs to be taken for seven days after the person was potentially exposed to HIV via sex.
If it’s taken intermittently, the WHO says two pills should be taken two to 24 hours before sex, a pill per day for as long as someone needs it, and a pill a day for at least two days after the person potentially had sex with someone with HIV.
A monthly vaginal ring and a two-monthly anti-HIV injection containing a long-acting version of the antiretroviral drug cabotegravir (CAB-LA) have since also become available in South Africa, but at the moment are available only to people who are part of demonstration studies looking at what works best to roll these out.
Information released by the health department at the conference in Peru, shows South Africa has 87 demonstration sites, 14 of which offer all three forms of PrEP. At those 14 sites, uptake of anti-HIV medication is significantly higher than at sites where only one or two options are available.
“Choice,” Subedar said in Peru, “clearly plays a role, as in the case of contraception uptake, in whether people who are offered PrEP, decide to use it.”
WATCH | Bhekisisa: 'SA can’t give up on the anti-HIV jab, no matter the cost'
Lise Jamieson, a senior researcher at the Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office, HE2RO, has calculated how many extra infections South Africa would have had if we didn’t have the anti-HIV pill at all.
“In the absence of oral PrEP, we would see an additional 17 000 new HIV infections over the next five years, between 2025 and 2029, equivalent to an average of 3 000 to 4 000 new HIV infections per year,” she says.
“This might not sound like a lot compared to the 150 000 new infections per year at a population level, but over time this adds up and will have a long-term impact. Also, having an active and well-run oral PrEP programme in place will mean that the numbers covered, and subsequent impact, will only increase.”
Nearly 30% of South Africa’s anti-HIV pill users are in KwaZulu-Natal, with Gauteng having the second highest number of users. Together these two provinces make up just more than half the total number of PrEP users.
By August this year, 325 times more clinics stock anti-HIV pills than in 2016 — and that includes 95% (3 311) of the government’s 3 484 clinics. Studies show the easier it is for people to access medicine, the more likely they are to use it.
Two ways to make anti-HIV pills easier to get is to give it for free and to make it available close to where people live. That’s why it’s good that 4 225 clinics (government clinics and partner sites at universities, prisons and universities and colleges) in South Africa now stock the pill at no cost — almost three times more facilities than in 2020, when oral PrEP had become widely available. The more clinics offering the pill, the higher the chances that a facility is closer to someone’s home. .
Five provinces — Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Gauteng and Northwest — have exceeded their monthly targets for starting new people on oral PrEP between April and August 2024, and the Eastern Cape is only 11 people shy of their goal. The Western Cape is just over 10% off track, but the Northern Cape and Limpopo are far behind on their targets.
UNAids’s goal is to get a total of 21.1-million people on the anti-HIV pill by 2025 — but by the end of 2023, only 3.5-million had used the medication. Of those 3.5-million users, 2.6-million, or 75%, were from Eastern and Southern Africa. Moreover, South Africa accounted for 1.34-million of these.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos