Uproar over allocation of tickets to councillors for Bafana game

By Andisa Bonani - 15 October 2024 - 14:43
Bafana Bafana players head onto the field at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the match against Congo on Friday
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

Several councillors are calling foul after only being given a single stand ticket to Friday’s Bafana Bafana vs Congo-Brazzaville match, accusing Nelson Mandela Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana of hoarding suite tickets to score political goals for his party.

Councillors on the sport, recreation, arts and culture committee were given a suite ticket and two general tickets for the game, much to the annoyance of others.

Those sitting in the plush suites got a free lunch, dinner and alcohol.

Those left out revealed frustration in a councillors’ WhatsApp group, shooting off a wave of complaints.

More than 13 councillors complained about only being told an hour before kickoff to collect their general tickets and receiving just one.

The general tickets were on sale for R60 for adults and R30 for children.

In a voice note from the WhatsApp group shared with The Herald, ANC councillor Nkululeko Makhwenkwe can be heard taking a shot, saying some people had acted like the prized tickets were trophies because they sat on the committee.

