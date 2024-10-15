Thobela estate dispute struck off the roll, judge deems it not urgent

The Johannesburg high court has struck off the roll the Dingaan Thobela estate dispute, deeming it not urgent.
The Johannesburg high court has struck off the roll the Dingaan Thobela estate dispute, deeming it not urgent.
The late boxer’s father Godfrey Thobela was seeking to halt the winding down of his son’s estate until DNA tests confirmed his children’s paternity.
However, judge Phanuel Mudau found the affidavit lacking in justification for immediate resolution.
During the proceedings, Mudau questioned the urgency, noting the absence of any new developments since Thobela’s passing.
However, Thobela senior struggled to convey why the matter needed immediate attention. He argued that the urgency was tied to cultural aspects, stating that no child had claimed Dingaan as their father during his lifetime.
Dingaan Thobela’s children display some affection towards grandfather
“What has happened since he passed on to date for this matter to be urgent? Are there any receding children who suddenly claimed to be his after his death,” Mudau asked.
In response, Thobela said his concerns were about the estate going to legitimate children.
“My concern is that the estate should be given to the legit ones but I don’t understand what they say behind my back. Should they want anything they must come through me if they want the estate. All I am pleading is that they must entertain it as an urgent matter,” said Thobela.
Mudau then advised Thobela to seek legal aid to improve his case before striking the matter from the roll.
Dingaan’s father takes ex-boxer’s children to court over paternity
“Approach legal aid to assist and improve on the matter and your papers. The matter has been struck from the roll because there is not urgency to this matter,”
Thobela had urgently applied to confirm the paternity of Dingaan’s children, alleging his son was promiscuous which resulted in many women claiming that he had fathered their children.
“The nature of this application is a simple process of elimination so that only the late Bongani Dingaan Thobela’s children should benefit from his estate.”
Despite the issue at hand, there was visible affection between the children and their grandfather. The siblings also argue among themselves that the issue should have been resolved among the parents and not in court.
