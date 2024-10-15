Sean “Diddy” Combs was confronted with six new sexual abuse lawsuits on Monday, including one accusing the rap mogul of assaulting a minor.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse in six new lawsuits
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage
Sean “Diddy” Combs was confronted with six new sexual abuse lawsuits on Monday, including one accusing the rap mogul of assaulting a minor.
The civil lawsuits were filed a month after Combs was criminally charged for what prosecutors described as a long-running scheme of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Combs has denied wrongdoing in other civil cases against him and pleaded not guilty in his criminal case.
“In court the truth will prevail, that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, adult or minor, man or woman,” Combs' lawyers said on Monday.
The lawsuits were filed in New York federal court by anonymous plaintiffs, including one man who accused Combs of assaulting him when he was a minor.
“For decades, Sean Combs abused, molested, raped, assaulted, threatened and coerced women, men and minors for sexual gratification, to assert dominance, and to conceal his abhorrent conduct,” said the lawsuit filed by a John Doe plaintiff.
The plaintiff alleged that during a party at Combs' Hamptons mansion in 1998, the rapper directed him to drop his pants and fondled his genitals. He said he was 16 years old at the time.
Combs was arrested in September and charged with three felony counts for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty on September 17.
A judge denied Combs' request for bail on October 10 and set a trial date of May 5 2025.
The lawsuits on Monday were filed by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who said he is representing 120 people who accused Combs of abuse.
The Buzbee Law Firm said it plans to file additional lawsuits against Combs in the coming weeks.
Reuters
