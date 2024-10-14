Johannesburg Water (JW) says level 1 water restrictions, which are applied each year from September to March 31, are in place because of a marked rise in water demand that is affecting numerous reservoirs and towers.
Consumers are prohibited from watering and irrigating their gardens between 6am and 6pm and from using a hosepipe to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.
Johannesburg Water said on Monday demand in various systems was exceeding available capacity.
“In response, JW is enacting vital water demand management interventions to stabilise systems.”
The water utility said the Deep South systems were constrained with demand exceeding available capacity. The situation was worsened by tampering and illegal connections, increasing demand and damaging infrastructure.
It said Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley reservoirs were critically low and daily interventions were being implemented, including closing the outlet overnight to build capacity for the next day and reopening it in the mornings.
Marked rise in water demand in some Johannesburg suburbs
