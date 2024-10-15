Lediga uses chess to keep kids out of trouble

Obakeng Mothupi who is studying Bachelor of Construction in quantity surveying joined Lediga’s chess club when he was in grade 6. He said over the years the game has enabled him to measure his dreams against instant gratification found on the streets with his peers.
As a young boy growing up in the Free State, Tshepo Lediga was an active child who was mad about soccer but was forced to find another interest when both his legs had to be amputated due to a frost bite in matric.
Wheelchair-bound and unable to join his school friends as they ran after a soccer ball on the field, Lediga found solace in chess, something he had liked all along but could not devote most of his attention to because football came first.
Unbeknown to Lediga at the time, chess would play an important role in leading him to help shape young minds and ensure that they are disciplined and stay out of prison.
He opened a chess club in Trompsburg and coaches pupils from four schools in the area.
Recently 13-year-old Masiu Tshiu from his club received a gold medal at the Moja Chess Extravaganza 2024 in Kimberly, Northern Cape after he was chosen as the sixth best player at the tournament.
“That made me very proud as a coach because we have previously competed in different provinces and never won any silverware,” said Lediga, a financial clerk in the SAPS.
Lediga, who today uses prosthetic legs and a crutch for mobility, believes his love for chess came from realising that it was the only sport he could play after losing his legs.
After getting into the SAPS, the 33-year-old man realised that many young people were committing crime, and he decided to
open the chess club to keep them off the streets while educating them about the importance of being disciplined and making better life choices for the future.
“Working in the police service, I have seen more crimes committed by juveniles within our community. I took it upon myself to find a way to prevent them from ending up in prison cells, I decided to introduce my chess club to local schools.
“I secured a central place which is the local stadium whereby all the children from four local schools could come there to play chess,” said Lediga.
He said he knows that the children could benefit from playing chess as it is a mental game and every move should be calculated.
“This means that in life every decision these young people take should be calculated by measuring the impact that comes after making that move,” said Lediga.
Obakeng Mothupi who is studying Bachelor of Construction in quantity surveying joined Lediga’s chess club when he was in grade 6. He said over the years the game has enabled him to measure his dreams against instant gratification found on the streets with his peers.
He explained how the chess set, including all the pieces, represents one’s life.
“The most important piece that should be valued is the king and it must be protected. This applies in our personal lives, because of this lesson I have learnt to invest more in my academics than to idle on the street with substances.
“I come from a rural area where there are less opportunities available for us. So, having people like coach Lediga to shape your focus made me to focus more on possibilities than on our poor resourced town,” said Mothupi.
Another of Lediga’s students, Bokamoso Taole, said during the chess game one’s mind should be where their feet are.
The 18-yearold told Sowetan that he used to touch one subject and move to the next without understanding because he was trying to grasp everything at once. However, chess has since taught him to make one move at a time and to give himself time to think.
“I have learnt from chess that when I work under pressure, I make a lot of mistakes and nothing goes right. This applied when I practice past exam question papers. Now I give myself time and relax whenever I come across a difficult question,” said Taole, a matric pupil at Trompsburg secondary school.
Taole said chess has taught him that working under pressure kills his thinking and his creativity.
Both Mothupi and Taole described Lediga as someone who is willing to sacrifice his social life to ensure the children, he teaches make better decisions for their future.
“Coach Lediga created a safe home for all the kids in the community as the chess club caters for everyone despite the background. If it was not for chess I would have been on substances, not invested in my schoolwork,” Taole said.
Despite his passion for helping young ones stay on the right path, Lediga said the challenge he had was the poor support from the parents.
As a result, he would use his personal salary to cater for most of his students, taking them to competitions.
“There is no moral support, physical support on the games as well as financial support from the parents. They don’t even come to the competition. So, I try to include them by also teaching how the sport work because most of them would say they do not understand and struggle to go with their children to competitions.”
Lediga, a chess player himself, was awarded Sportsmen of the Year during Free State Police Excellence Awards last year under the Disability Sportman of the Year category.
