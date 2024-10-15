Help cops find these people

About 300 residents, including relatives of those killed in the mass shooting, attended Myekethe’s second court appearance for a bail hearing and picketed outside court, carrying placards.
While some placards were calling for bail denial, others said he deserved a death sentence.
“The court must just release him to us so that we can deal with him and save the state the tax money it would incur for keeping him in jail,” community leader Thobile Hanise said.
Myekethe, 45, who was appearing for profiling and a report from the correctional services department, chose to abandon his bail application.
He allegedly committed the crimes while on parole, having been released in May 2023 after serving 21 years behind bars. He was sentenced to life for murdering a policeman.
“Yes, I have abandoned bail,” Myekethe said, confirming to magistrate Granville Isaacs that he had instructed his Legal Aid attorney, Mzawuthethi Kalimashe, not to pursue bail.
He made his first appearance a week ago.
He is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.
Myekethe was arrested on October 7 at his home in Mthimde village in the Mamfengwini area in Lusikisiki.
During his brief appearance, he informed the court that he would no longer be applying for bail, which the prosecution had already indicated the state would be opposing.
Myekethe has previously been convicted for escaping from custody.
Prosecutor Nkululeko Mathenjwa requested a postponement because there were outstanding reports, including those about the ballistic testing of the firearm, and some suspects had not yet been arrested.
David King, the uncle of Ruth King, one of the victims, Monwabisi Sinqina, who lost nine relatives in the massacre, and Ingquza Hill mayor Nonkosi Pepping were among those at court.
During the victims’ mass memorial service, King raised concern with police minister Senzo Mchunu and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola that no fewer than six cases had been withdrawn by the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court because of the unnecessary delay of ballistic test results.
Mchunu promised to look into the matter.
King said on Tuesday: “I am happy that he [Myekethe] abandoned the bail. It shows that reality is touching him.”
He said he hoped that this time around there would not be issues with the ballistic tests of the firearm linked to the case.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Myekethe had made a sensible decision to abandon bail and not waste the court’s time.
“He was out on parole and would not be able to convince the court that it was in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.
“There are still outstanding investigations, including an analysis of cellphones and a ballistic report of the firearm that he was arrested with,” Tyali said.
There were also outstanding suspects who they believed he had acted in common purpose with.
“When court resumes, we believe the investigation would have gone a long way in ensuring that the matter proceeds totally.”
Tyali said they were expecting that Myekethe’s parole would be revoked because he had been arrested in possession of an AK47.
Isaacs postponed the matter to November 26 for ballistic test results to be finalised and further investigations. - DispatchLIVE
Victims' relatives, residents picket outside court as Siphosoxolo Myekethe abandons bail bid
Do you know these men?
Police are looking for them in connection with the murders of 18 people in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.
Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 20, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 30, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, and Lwando Anthony “Shakes” Abi, 31.
“The four suspects are also advised to hand themselves over at the nearest police station,” national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
“Through preliminary investigations, the police have reason to believe the four suspects would be able to assist the police in solving the Lusikisiki mass murder case.
“Police investigations are at an advanced stage and tracing operations are under way for these four wanted suspects.”
She cautioned members of the public not to confront the suspects as they were considered to be dangerous and might be heavily armed.
“Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the SAPS organised crime unit or the SAPS serious and violent crimes Investigation team on 082-302-7762. All information will be treated with confidentiality. Callers may remain anonymous.
