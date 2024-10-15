The Hawks say their investigation into former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status is in its “infancy stage” and they are yet to focus on any particular person.
About two months ago, the home affairs department indicated in parliament the Hawks were investigating Adetshina’s citizenship. The department said at the time it had found prima facie evidence to believe identity theft may have been committed.
Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said: “We cannot confirm an investigation against anyone until the person has been brought to court. For now we are investigating a case of corruption brought by the home affairs department.
“We cannot confirm how long the investigation will take and when it will be finalised. It’s still in the infancy stage.”
TimesLIVE
Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga
Image: Chidimma Adetshina/ Instagram
The Hawks say their investigation into former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status is in its “infancy stage” and they are yet to focus on any particular person.
About two months ago, the home affairs department indicated in parliament the Hawks were investigating Adetshina’s citizenship. The department said at the time it had found prima facie evidence to believe identity theft may have been committed.
Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said: “We cannot confirm an investigation against anyone until the person has been brought to court. For now we are investigating a case of corruption brought by the home affairs department.
“We cannot confirm how long the investigation will take and when it will be finalised. It’s still in the infancy stage.”
TimesLIVE
Hawks investigating possible fraud around Chidimma's citizenship
WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break from SA, enjoying Nigeria
ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos