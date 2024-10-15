News

Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga

15 October 2024 - 14:48
The home affairs department believes fraud was involved in the registration of Chidimma Adetshina's birth in South Africa. File photo.
The home affairs department believes fraud was involved in the registration of Chidimma Adetshina's birth in South Africa. File photo.
Image: Chidimma Adetshina/ Instagram

The Hawks say their investigation into former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status is in its “infancy stage” and they are yet to focus on any particular person.

About two months ago, the home affairs department indicated in parliament the Hawks were investigating Adetshina’s citizenship. The department said at the time it had found prima facie evidence to believe identity theft may have been committed.

Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said: “We cannot confirm an investigation against anyone until the person has been brought to court. For now we are investigating a case of corruption brought by the home affairs department.

“We cannot confirm how long the investigation will take and when it will be finalised. It’s still in the infancy stage.”

TimesLIVE

Hawks investigating possible fraud around Chidimma's citizenship

Adetshina's father is also being investigated as he was also involved in her registration of birth.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break from SA, enjoying Nigeria

Since arriving last week in Nigeria to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, Chidimma Adetshina has expressed her joy about her stay in the ...
News
1 month ago

ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs

The home affairs department says sufficient reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
2024 Haval Jolion Pro