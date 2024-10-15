News

Dingaan Thobela’s children display some affection towards grandfather

Elderly man questioning their paternity

15 October 2024 - 12:50
Koena Mashale Journalist
Godfrey, who was walking with a crutch in court, is resolute in his demand that only Dingaan’s biological children benefit from the estate.
Godfrey, who was walking with a crutch in court, is resolute in his demand that only Dingaan’s biological children benefit from the estate.
Image: Koena Mashale

Eight of the 10 children involved in the legal dispute over Dingaan Thobela’s estate displayed affection towards their grandfather as they appeared at Johannesburg high court on Tuesday morning.

They were speaking to him, guiding him to sit down and hovering protectively over him.

This is even though the elderly man is questioning their paternity and seeks to halt the winding down of the late boxers estate until DNA tests confirm those children are indeed his.

Thobela, affectionately known as the Rose of Soweto”, passed away in April after battling an undisclosed illness.

The case, initiated by his father Godfrey seeks to halt the winding down of the estate until DNA tests confirm the paternity of the children claiming inheritance rights.

Godfrey, who was walking with a crutch in court, is resolute in his demand that only Dingaans biological children benefit from the estate.

He alleges that his son was promiscuous, leading to multiple paternity claims.

Despite the matter, the children displayed a level of affection and care towards their grandfather, trying to maintain some semblance of family unity.

They also expressed their discomfort with the situation and argued that the issues should have been resolved among the parents and not dragged into court.

Their frustration was palpable as they waited for their matter to be called.

The judge stated, I won’t be dealing with this matter right now, indicating that other cases needed to be addressed first.

Godfrey also seeks a court order to prevent some of the children from interfering with the familys funeral business, which Dingaan had started.

SowetanLIVE

Dingaan’s father takes ex-boxer’s children to court over paternity

Dingaan Thobela’s father has made an urgent application to court to stop the winding of his son’s estate pending the outcome of DNA results that ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Funeral service of Dingaan 'The Rose of Soweto' Thobela

The funeral service of former boxing world champion and darling of South African sports fans Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela is being held on ...
News
5 months ago

Boxing fraternity pays tribute to 'great, humble' Thobela

Dozens of prominent boxing figures, celebrities from the music and sporting industry, and politicians paid a fitting farewell to departed champion ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
2024 Haval Jolion Pro