SowetanLIVE
Dingaan Thobela’s children display some affection towards grandfather
Elderly man questioning their paternity
Image: Koena Mashale
Eight of the 10 children involved in the legal dispute over Dingaan Thobela’s estate displayed affection towards their grandfather as they appeared at Johannesburg high court on Tuesday morning.
They were speaking to him, guiding him to sit down and hovering protectively over him.
This is even though the elderly man is questioning their paternity and seeks to halt the winding down of the late boxer’s estate until DNA tests confirm those children are indeed his.
Thobela, affectionately known as the “Rose of Soweto”, passed away in April after battling an undisclosed illness.
The case, initiated by his father Godfrey seeks to halt the winding down of the estate until DNA tests confirm the paternity of the children claiming inheritance rights.
Godfrey, who was walking with a crutch in court, is resolute in his demand that only Dingaan’s biological children benefit from the estate.
He alleges that his son was promiscuous, leading to multiple paternity claims.
Despite the matter, the children displayed a level of affection and care towards their grandfather, trying to maintain some semblance of family unity.
They also expressed their discomfort with the situation and argued that the issues should have been resolved among the parents and not dragged into court.
Their frustration was palpable as they waited for their matter to be called.
The judge stated, “I won’t be dealing with this matter right now,” indicating that other cases needed to be addressed first.
Godfrey also seeks a court order to prevent some of the children from interfering with the family’s funeral business, which Dingaan had started.
SowetanLIVE
