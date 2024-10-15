Alleged poacher trampled to death by buffalo

Spokesperson for Limpopo police, Col Malesela Ledwaba said information at their disposal was that the man part of a group of people illegally hunting buffalo's at the Kruger National Park when he was attacked by a buffalo.
"The group shot the buffalo and one of the accomplices removed the injured victim (deceased) from the scene and placed him next to the fence of the park.
"One of them returned home to inform relatives to come and pick him up. The relative came and picked up the victim. When they arrived at home, they informed the undertaker about the deceased, and he was collected from home.
"The undertaker, after discovering that the deceased had multiple injuries, notified the police."
Police investigations led to the arrest of five suspects aged between 28 and 48 in Bende Mutale and Nkotswi villages.
They were charged with defeating the ends of justice and illegal hunting. They were expected to appear at Masisi magistrate's court on Tuesday.
