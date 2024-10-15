News

'I went to Brazil for a scholarship' - alleged drug mule tells court

Tshabalala was deceived to go to Brazil for law learnership

15 October 2024 - 10:05
Mmantwa Tshabalala, 21,appearing at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court for a bail application.
Mmantwa Tshabalala, 21,appearing at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court for a bail application.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A 21-year-old alleged drug mule is expected to apply for bail at Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Mmantwa Tshabalala was arrested on September 29 after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport from São Paulo in Brazil. She made her first court appearance about two weeks ago.

Her family told Sowetan they were shocked to learn about her arrest as they thought she had secured a learnership in Brazil, which was her reason for moving to São Paulo.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said at the time that Tshabalala was the 11th drug mule to be arrested in the past three months.

At the time of her arrest, it was reported that she had ingested the highest quantity that police at the airport had seen in the past eight years.

However, days after her arrest deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said a 43-year-old man who had also been arrested at OR Tambo had passed about 117 drug “bullets”, each weighing about 10grams.

"That is a huge amount for a person to consume. Every time a bullet came out, it came with traces of blood, which is an indication that there is a medical challenge in the stomach.

“He has been rushed to hospital after health complications. The releasing process has been stopped,” she said.

moloih@sowetan.co.za

SowetanLIVE

Drug mule 'behaved strangely before leaving for Brazil'

"I am not okay when I land, I just want you to hug me because I am not okay." This is a panicked text that the 21-year-old alleged drug mule sent to ...
News
5 days ago

Case against alleged drug mule postponed

The case against young woman who had allegedly ingested about 110 bullets of cocaine was postponed to next week in the Kempton Park magistrate’s ...
News
6 days ago

Bail application of alleged drug mule delayed

The bail application of an alleged drug mule is expected to commence after lunch due to the delay of arrival of inmates in court.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
2024 Haval Jolion Pro