Alleged drug mule (21) nabbed at OR Tambo intends to plead not guilty
Image: Antonio Muchave
"The only reason I travelled to Brazil was because I was promised a scholarship. I would never have travelled for the purpose of transporting prohibited substances."
This is what 21-year-old alleged drug mule Mmantwa Tshabalala told the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Tuesday in her application for bail.
Tshabalala was arrested on September 29 after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport from São Paulo in Brazil. She allegedly released about 110 bullets of cocaine worth R600,000.
She told the court that she intends to plead not guilty to the charges levelled against her and that she will give a detailed version of why she was pleading not guilty.
Tshabalala, who is facing charges of dealing in drugs, said she has no relatives outside the borders of SA and her trip to Brazil was her first time crossing the borders of the country.
"All the expenses were attended to by the person who wanted to benefit from my suffering. I am currently unemployed, and I have no meaningful assets worth mentioning," she told the court through her lawyer, Adv Sipho Tshabalala.
"I may at this stage indicate that I have never wrongfully and intentionally imported any drugs into the Republic."
She argued that she was a suitable candidate for bail and that her family could raise a bail amount of R5,000, adding that she would cooperate with police investigations.
Halfway through Tshabalala's application for bail, the media and people in the gallery were asked to leave the courtroom, with her lawyer saying she was about to share confidential information.
The courtroom was reopened to everyone again about an hour later.
Her case was postponed to October 22 and she was remanded in custody.
Last week, the accused's cousin told Sowetan that she was acting strange during the two weeks she spent in Brazil.
"She told me that I shouldn't use vernacular when I speak to her, I should text in English.
"She didn't pick up our video calls and when she did, it sounded like she was with someone who was listening to our conversations," said a cousin who asked not to be named.
